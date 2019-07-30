Thieves steal 4 cases of beer from Pasco convenience store

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are looking for two people who stole four cases of beer from a convenience store in Land O’ Lakes.

The incident occurred at the BP gas station at 4109 Land O’ Lakes Boulevard.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Monday of the two male suspects walking out of the store without paying with the beer in hand.

Deputies said the suspects got away in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Those with information are encouraged to call 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number: #19-031034.

LATEST STORIES: