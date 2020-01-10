“There’s pure evil in this world”: 21-year-old intentionally runs over, kills 75-year-old man in Aripeka

ARIPEKA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 21-year-old man is now facing a first-degree homicide charge after intentionally hitting and killing a 75-year-old man with his car in Aripeka, Pasco County deputies say.

According to deputies, Justyn Pennell, 21, had been planning to kill somebody for several months and as he went out to run errands around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, he noticed the 75-year-old victim walking alongside Aripeka Road.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Pennell told deputies after he saw the victim, he intentionally made a U-turn and accelerated towards the victim.

Deputies say the victim tried getting out of the way but Pennell ran him over with his PT cruiser.

After hitting the victim, Pennell’s car broke down and he called 911. While on the phone with a 911 operator, deputies say Pennell confessed to killing the victim, saying he intended to kill someone, whether they were walking or riding a bicycle, just to see what it’s like to kill.

Deputies also mentioned a witness called from the scene, saying they saw the body of the victim and also saw some people drive up and take pictures of what happened before driving off.

Now, deputies say they need the public’s help in finding out who possibly witnessed the crime and any information they might have.

While the victim’s family does not want his identity to be released, deputies did say he is a Vietnam Veteran, father and grandfather.

Deputies say Pennell has never been arrested before and only had two reports in their system, one being a missing person report. However, during an interview with deputies, it seemed as though the incident was “pleasurable” to Pennell, according to deputies.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-5878.

