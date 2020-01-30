Breaking News
Triple murder suspect found dead in Pasco County; Baby Andrew still missing

Triple murder suspect found dead in Pasco County; Baby Andrew still missing

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is now assisting in the search for a missing newborn after his father was found dead in Blanton on Wednesday.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said what is believed to be the body of Ernesto Caballeiro was found in a wooded area, and that the man had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for Caballeiro’s son, 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro. The FDLE said the child was missing from Miami after he was taken from the scene of a triple murder.

Miami police suspect Caballeiro kidnapped the baby after shooting and killing the child’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in Miami-Dade, the Miami Herald reported.

Per the Amber Alert, Caballeiro was driving a white 2001 Chevrolet Express van.

A caller reported seeing Caballeiro’s van on the side of Jessamine Road and deputies found his body about 50 yards away.

Investigators found some old receipts and a pacifier in the van, but “there [was] no sign of the baby,” Nocco said.

The sheriff said one person reported seeing a blond woman sitting in the vehicle Caballeiro was driving and that he hopes the child is in her care. Investigators are working with the witness to create a composite sketch of the woman in question.

“I sit here and pray to god, that is true and that she has the baby,” Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said. “If that woman is out there, please come forward, I promise you all we care about is little Andrew is okay.”

Investigators believe the van arrived in Pasco County sometime between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Those with information regarding their whereabouts can call the FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774 or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-2400 or 911.

