NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County man caught a weather phenomenon on camera while at his work site in New Port Richey last Thursday.

According to Storyful, Kenneth Meeks was at an industrial parking lot in the area of Seven Springs Boulevard and Perrine Ranch Road last Thursday when he saw a dust devil form in front of him.

“Wow, this is wild,” Meeks said.

“Run! Run for your life!” he later shouted in jest.

According to the National Weather Service, dust devils are usually harmless. They form due to strong surface heating and typically last a few minutes.