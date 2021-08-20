‘Thankfully I didn’t die’: Man hit while trying to use Pasco Co. crosswalk, no charges for driver

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – 20-year old Lenard Israel had just finished playing basketball at a nearby park and was on his way home when he was hit while walking through a crosswalk and it was all caught on camera.

“So, both the cars stopped and then when I got into the middle,” said Israel. “That’s when it all happened.”

Israel was crossing Regency Park Boulevard at Maplehurst around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. He pushed the button so the yellow flashing lights would illuminate. Cars in both directions stopped and Israel proceeded into the intersection. A driver heading eastbound, used the turn lane as a passing lane and hit Israel.

Israel has some scrapes and bruises but will be okay.

Brian Aurioles and his wife were out for a drive and their SUV dashcam captured the whole incident.

“Absolutely insane and I have it all on video. I have the dashcam video and everything,” said Aurioles, who couldn’t believe what he was witnessing. “We look over and this car just barrels down the middle turn lane and wipes him out.”

Aurioles posted the video on social media and now it is blowing up with comments. People wondering if the female driver was taken to jail. Some commenting that she should pay for what she did. Some are now surprised to learn the driver didn’t even get a ticket.

Amanda Hunter with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office explained, that a deputy responded to the scene, but the driver and Israel’s parents agreed to exchange insurance information. So, the deputy was only there to facilitate that exchange.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers generally handle accident scenes in Pasco, but Sgt. Steve Gaskins said a trooper was on the way to the scene when a Pasco dispatcher cancelled the call saying the scene had been cleared.

Israel isn’t angry with the driver, but wonders why she was in such a hurry.

“I don’t know why she did that in the first place. That’s illegal,” said Israel. “She went past even though she saw the light and everything.”

Aurioles wonders why deputies didn’t ask to see his video, especially after hearing the driver’s explanation as to why she passed in the turn lane.

“She very clearly stated before EMS and police arrived that she did not feel like waiting,” said Aurioles. “She was in a hurry and thought somebody had crossed the street and she was just going to go around everybody.”

Israel believes there is a lesson to be learned here.

“Just follow the rules and stop when you see the lights on. It could happen to anyone,” said Israel. “And thankfully I didn’t die.”