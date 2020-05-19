‘Thank God for the cooler’: Video shows miraculous boat rescue miles off Pasco County coast

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men stranded in the Gulf of Mexico after their boat sank miles off the coast of Hudson Beach were rescued by a group of fishermen who were in the right place at the right time Sunday.

The must-see rescue video was published to Facebook by Adam Vetter Monday.

Vetter was with four others — Rob Wells, Fred Heidgerken and Joe Steplyk — boating back to shore around 6:30 p.m. when they came across a capsized boat about 12 miles off the coast of Hudson Beach.

The group reportedly tried to call the Coast Guard to see if the boat was called in yet, but couldn’t get a good signal. The group marked the location and continued into shore to alert the Coast Guard.

On their way in, about 1-2 miles from the sinking boat, Heidgerken spotted something white about a half a mile north of them. As they got closer, they realized the piece of debris was a floating cooler. Next to the cooler were waving hands.

The two men were pulled up to safety and given water. They said they had been floating in the Gulf for roughly three to four hours.

“Thank God they had that white cooler, that was the reason they were saved by us,” the Facebook post reads. “They probably had about another hour or so of daylight, and they drop their family off at one of the islands while they went fishing so who knows when it would’ve been reported that they were missing that night.”

