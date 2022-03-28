PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area family is seeking justice after the death of a young mother reported missing last week in Tampa.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation to find out what happened to 27-year-old Teneisha Griffith.

“The last few days have been a nightmare for our family, but through it all we’ve been supported by friends, family, law enforcement and even complete strangers. For this, we are eternally grateful,” a statement from Teneisha Griffith’s family said.

Deputies said they recovered Griffith’s body last Thursday in the Lacoochee area of the county at State Road 575 and Lacoochee Clay Sink Road near the Hernando County line. That is more than 50 miles north of where she lived in South Tampa.

Family reported Griffith missing to Tampa Police last Monday after her daughter could not reach her by phone.

“She said ‘grandma, I’m calling my mom but she’s not answering,’” Griffith’s mother Maria Navarro Thomas told News Channel 8. “I said, ‘she’ll answer’ and she said, ‘Sunday my mom is still not answering.’”

Deputies are still searching for Teneisha’s white 2008 Nissan Altima with Florida tag QSBE04. They are asking anyone who may have seen her or the missing car between the evening of March 19 and the afternoon of March 24 to contact investigators or call Crime Stoppers.

“Teneisha deserved better than this,” her family’s statement said. “If she considered you friend or family, you know how far she would go for you! So let’s not stand for this. It’s time for us to be Loyal like Teneisha.”

If you have any information regarding the disappearance or death of Teneisha, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Online tips can be made at www.crimestopperstb.com.

You may also report tips to PSO online at PascoSheriff.com/tips or by calling the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488