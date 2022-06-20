TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies charged three teenagers over the weekend with attempted homicide in relation to a shooting outside a Tropical Smoothie in Land O’Lakes last week.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said the pair had approached two other teenagers who were selling marijuana in the parking lot of the business around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. The teens were wearing ski masks at the time.

Deputies said the victims tried to drive away, but one of the suspects shot at their car. A bullet hit the 16-year-old passenger, causing a minor injury. The suspect continued to fire shots at the victims as they drove to a Crunch Fitness to ask for help.

The victims managed to get inside the gym and get help, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, deputies announced the suspects, 18-year-olds Michael Lopergalo and Ryan Cairel, were arrested in Tampa on two charges of attempted homicide. A 16-year-old suspect was arrested on the same charges. His name is being withheld.