PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Pasco County are searching for an 18-year-old man they said was involved in Wednesday’s deadly shooting in Dade City that left a father dead and two children injured.

Pasco detectives said the deadly shooting took place off River Road in Dade City after two teenage girls began fist fighting.

Authorities previously said as the girls began throwing punches, family, friends and “anyone in that area” got involved. That’s when a gun was drawn and shots were fired.

A 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy and an adult man were all shot. The man later died as a result of his injuries. Deputies said the two children suffered non-life threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

Deputies said Demetrius Roberts, 18, was identified as one of the people involved in the incident.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Roberts’ arrest for delinquent in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information on Roberts’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward. Tips can also be submitted online at PascoSheriff.com/tips or by calling the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

