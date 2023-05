PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A New Port Richey teenager was struck and killed early Tuesday morning while walking along SR-54 in Pasco County.

Troopers say the 19-year-old was walking in the travel lanes around 4:20 a.m. when he was struck just west of Rowan Road. The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old woman from Holiday, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

(WFLA image)

Authorities say the teen died at the scene.

It is unknown why he was walking in the street.