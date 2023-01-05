TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were hospitalized after the ATVs they were riding in collided in Crystal Springs, officials said.

According to the Pasco Fire Rescue, the ATVs collided Thursday morning in the 1100 block of Crystal Springs Road.

Both patients had to be rushed to the hospital by ground due to fog in the area. The 16-year-old is listed as a trauma alert. Their current condition is unknown. Officials said the 12-year-old’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Further information was not immediately available.