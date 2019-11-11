Teen flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A teenage girl was flown to the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in New Port Richey on Monday.

The accident happened at the intersection of Madison Street and Arthur Avenue.

Authorities said the girl suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, and arrived there via medical helicopter.

Further information was not immediately available.

