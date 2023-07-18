WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton woman died after she was struck by a car in Wesley Chapel on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the intersection of SR-54 and Wesley Chapel Blvd. at 12:54 a.m.

An 18-year-old woman from Lutz was heading west in the center lane at the time of the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Her sedan struck a pedestrian who was walking in a crosswalk.

The pedestrian, identified as a 40-year-old woman from Bradenton, died from her injuries at the site of the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.