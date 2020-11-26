Teen driver hits, kills woman crossing U.S. 41 in Pasco County

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A teenager was driving an SUV on U.S. 41 when she struck and killed an Illinois woman who was crossing the highway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday evening on U.S. 41, just north of School Road, troopers said.

According to troopers, a 17-year-old from Land O’ Lakes was heading north when she hit a woman who was walking across the highway. The report did not mention who had the right of way.

Troopers said the 34-year-old, who is from Warrenville, Illinois, was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

Further information was not immediately available.

