Teen charged with setting soap dispenser on fire in Pasco County high school bathroom

Pasco County
Posted: / Updated:

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County high school student was arrested Wednesday after Pasco deputies said she set fire to the soap dispenser in a school bathroom.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said the fire was found in the Fivay High School bathroom around noon while a portion of the students were at lunch.

After interviews with a few witnesses, police arrested a 15-year-old student and charged her with first degree arson.

