Teen arrested after making threats to kill at Pasco Co. school

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies have arrested a Cypress Creek Middle/High School student after making written threats to kill.

The name of the student was not released.

The sheriff’s office is urging parents to speak with their children that these threats will be taken seriously.

