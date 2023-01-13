A notebook and pencil on a desk in a school classroom (Getty Images)

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Zephyrhills Police Department arrested a teacher who they said allegedly pushed a student’s head into a desk.

A Pasco County complaint affidavit said on Dec. 12, 2022, Victoria Ashley Neault, 23, of Wesley Chapel pushed the back of the student’s head, causing it to hit his desk and injuring his lip.

Police said Neault admitted to the incident and said she thought his head would have hit his arm and not his desk.

A witness also corroborated the events of the incident, according to the affidavit.

Neault was arrested on a charge of child abuse on Jan. 6, 2023, and taken to the Pasco County Jail.