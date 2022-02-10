LIVE: Teacher suffers critical injuries after being trapped under vehicle at Pasco school, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A teacher in Pasco County suffered critical injuries when they were reportedly struck by a vehicle and got trapped underneath it, authorities said.

The incident occurred Thursday morning at Anclote High School, 1540 Sweetbriar Drive.

Officials said the teacher was removed from underneath the vehicle and taken to an area hospital.

Students, parents and others driving near the school are being told to use caution while authorities investigate the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated.