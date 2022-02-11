Teacher hit by car at Anclote High School not expected to make it, family says

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County teacher is in critical condition one day after she was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Anclote High School.

Ciara McKeon, 28, of Lutz, is not expected to make it, according to a family member who spoke with 8 On Your Side. McKeon is a physical education teacher at the school and also coaches girls tennis.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 24-year-old Clearwater man was driving his 2020 Kia Sorento in the school’s parking lot and did not see McKeon.

Witnesses said McKeon was pinned under the vehicle until the school’s resource deputy and other administrative staff used a car jack to get her out from underneath the car. She was then rushed to Tampa General Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

“She is very well known on campus and well-liked by students and staff,” Pasco Schools spokesman Stephen Hegarty told 8 On Your Side on Thursday.

It’s still unclear what charges if any, the driver will face. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

