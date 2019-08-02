Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Tampa woman tried to smuggle 94 pills into jail underneath hairpiece, deputies say

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa woman had a really bad hair day when she turned herself into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

Pasco deputies say 31-year-old Arayia Lashona Hudson was allegedly hiding 94 pills underneath her hairpiece when she entered the jail on Wednesday.

Detention staff performed a pat-down search and found the pills sewn into the lining of her hairpiece.

Hudson was in possession of 35 Gabapetin capsules and 59 Tramadol pills, officials said. Tramadol Hydrochloride is classified as a Schedule IV controlled substance, but Gabapentin is not a controlled substance and is available by prescription only, according to deputies.

Hudson was arrested for bringing contraband drugs into jail and being in possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. She was previously arrested for violating her probation after being arrested on a grand theft charge.

Hudson remains in custody at the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss