PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman was charged with DUI on Monday after allegedly driving the wrong way on I-75 in Pasco County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Bianca Marielis Dixon Perales, 29, of Tampa, was allegedly driving north in the southbound lanes at about 12:30 p.m. of I-75 near State Road 52, troopers said, but it’s unclear what time and where she began driving north.

The vehicle turned around to head south, troopers said.

Perales and her passenger eventually got out of their car and were seen on camera by the Tampa Bay Regional Communication Center pointing toward the woods, according to FHP. The trooper pulled over and asked her why she was driving the wrong way and she “did not have a straight answer.”

The rear passenger side of the vehicle had a blown out tire and the front of the vehicle had some damage, troopers said.

A trooper said he smelled alcohol on Perales’ breath and when asked if she had been drinking, she reportedly said she had a few drinks from the night before, according to an arrest report. She allegedly “performed poorly” on the field sobriety test.

Perales reportedly had a blood-alcohol level of 0.145, according to the arrest report.

She was charged with DUI and her vehicle was towed away, troopers said.