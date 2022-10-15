PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An 81-year-old woman was killed after the car she was riding in collided with a tree in Land O’Lakes.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was the passenger in a car that was heading north on US-41, south of Swans Landing Drive. FHP said the car left the road at 2:10 p.m. and hit a tree in the median “for unknown reason”.

Troopers said the car rotated before coming to a stop in the southbound lanes of US-41.

Both the passenger and the 79-year-old male driver were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Troopers said the woman later died at the hospital.