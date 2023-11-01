PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 31-year-old man from Tampa riding a motorcycle died after colliding with another vehicle Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At 7:26 a.m., a 43-year-old Land O Lakes man driving a Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling west on Chancey Road.

The man attempted a left turn at the intersection of Moris Bridge Road when he collided with the motorcyclist, who was traveling eastbound on Chancey Road.

The Land O Lakes man was uninjured.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.