TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man died in a crash involving a house in Pasco County Sunday morning, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 62-year-old man was driving a pickup truck north on Tupelo Lane at 4:13 a.m. when he tried to make a right turn.

According to troopers, the man failed to make the turn correctly and ended up leaving the road, crashing into a garage of a home on Thistle Court.

The driver ended up dying at the scene of the crash. The FHP release said it is not yet known why his turn failed.