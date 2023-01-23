PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly used a pulsar manipulation device to steal fuel from a gas station in Port Richey, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture.

An arrest report from the department said at around 7:55 a.m. Thursday, one of its investigators got an alert about unauthorized access at a Racetrac gas station on US-19.

The investigator contacted the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office to investigate. When a deputy arrived at the station, he found the defendant, 36-year-old Raidel Borrego Cardoso of Tampa, sitting in a truck at gas pump three, the pump that detected the access.

The deputy took Borrego Cardoso into custody until the agriculture investigator arrived.

According to the arrest report, surveillance video showed Borrego Cardoso and another unknown person installing a pulsar manipulation device inside fuel pump three.

Further investigation found the device inside the pump actively rotating and interfering with the fuel pump’s ability to measure how much fuel it was dispensing.

Officials said the truck the suspect was sitting in also had an illegal fuel tack in the truck bed.

Borrego Cardoso was arrested on multiple charges.