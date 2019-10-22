Tampa handyman throws hammer at car, punches window during road rage incident, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A handyman was arrested in New Port Richey over the weekend after he punched a car and threw a hammer at the vehicle, shattering a window during a road rage incident, authorities said.

According to deputies, around 6:10 p.m. Friday, Jose Angel Toro Negron, 32, of Tampa, began arguing with another driver after he got “cut off.”

Deputies said Negron got out of his vehicle and punched the passenger door of the other car, leaving a dent and $200 worth of damage. Then he punched the driver’s side window.

Negron went back to his truck and retrieved a hammer, which he threw at the victim’s vehicle, shattering the back window.

Deputies said Negron was eventually taken into custody and later admitted to throwing the hammer at the victim’s car as they were arguing.

He was arrested for throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle and criminal mischief, then booked into the Pasco County Jail.

