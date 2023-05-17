An exterior view of a White Castle restaurant, April 12, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man from Dade City was inducted into the White Castle’s Cravers Hall of Fame on Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio.

Harry Blackledge was among 10 other “megafans” inducted into the exclusive Cravers Hall of Fame class.

Blackledge said his White Castle cravings began before he was born. He moved to the Sunshine State from Indiana, and could not longer visit White Castle when he felt like it, so he started a “Bring White Castle to Florida” Facebook page to bring the restaurant to the previously Slider-deprived state.

A few years and 11,000 followers later, his efforts paid off with the opening of the Orlando location. He was the one who wielded the giant ribbon-cutting scissors during its opening. And he is not done spreading the Crave. These days you can find him under the hashtag #BringWhiteCastleToTampa.

The Cravers Hall of Fame now features 283 devoted White Castle fans.

You can visit White Castle’s website to nominate a fan to join the Class of 2023 next year.