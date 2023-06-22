PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman who works at an Odessa Hooters was surprised by her coworkers with the opportunity of a lifetime.

Kiana Mahabir, 21, of Land O’ Lakes earned a spot as she will represent the Tampa Bay region this August in the Miss Hooters International pageant. She will join other Hooters Girls from around the country to compete for the 2023 title of “Miss Hooters International” and a $30,000 cash prize.

Mahabir has worked at the Hooters, located off State Road 54 and the Suncoast Parkway for the past two years. She grew up in Lando O’ Lakes and is currently taking classes at Pasco Hernando State College.

She has appeared in the 2023 Hooters Calendar and was given the opportunity to shoot the 2024 Hooter Calendar as well.

“When I found out I made the pageant the first thing I did was to call my mom. I was shocked and elated with gratitude for the company,” Kiana Mahabir said. “My favorite thing about working at Hooters is the camaraderie with my co-workers and customers. They have all become friends and family to me. I am thankful to HMC Hospitality Group for pushing me to be the person I am today and represent Tampa Bay in the Pageant.”

The pageant will be held in Las Vegas at the beginning of August.