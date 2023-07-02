LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – A celebration of life for a Tampa Bay area Marine incorporated two of the things he loved most in the world: motorcycles and cars.

“Everything that Josh was, and still is, is just like amazing. He touched everyone that he spoke to,” said Chad Merritt.

Merritt said he started riding motorcycles with his friend, Joshua Crain.

“Right after we got our motorcycle endorsement, we went immediately to Harley-Davidson to rent motorcycles to get as many rides in as possible,” said Chad Merritt.

“He influenced so much of my life. He got me into so much, just the cars and the motorcycles, but he wasn’t just all that. He was there whenever I needed him. If I was up at 4 a.m. to call him, he would be there in a matter of minutes,” said Joshua Sears, who met Crain through church.

Crain developed a love for motorcycles and cars as he got older, but according to his obituary, he had his heart set at a young age on being a Marine.

In February, the Tampa man graduated from air traffic control school in Pensacola and moved to the west coast.

The 20-year-old United States Marine Lance Corporal died in a motorcycle crash near Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California, on June 18th.

Back home in Florida, motorcycles and custom cars lead Crain to his memorial service in Lutz Sunday.

“He was the life of the party, and just not having him, it’s going to be like something’s missing. When he’s not there to be there to like support and have everyone make sure they’re having fun, it’s hard,” said Merritt.