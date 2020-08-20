SUV slams into Port Richey home, causing significant damage

Pasco County

(Photo: Pasco County Fire Rescue)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An SUV slammed into the front of a house in Port Richey on Thursday, causing significant damage to the home.

The incident happened in the 7700 block of Jasmine Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

The Pasco County Fire Rescue said its crews had remained at the scene to stabilize the home.

It’s still unclear whether the driver suffered a medical episode, was impaired or if they are facing any charges.

Please check back for updates.

