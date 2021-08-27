SUV crashes into New Port Richey bank, punches hole through wall

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A large hole was punched through the wall of a New Port Richey bank after an SUV crashed into the building Friday morning.

Eagle 8 flew over the crash, which happened at the intersection of State Road 54 and Madison Avenue, and saw several emergency vehicles at the scene.

Tire tracks were visible on the grass and the parking lot near the crash site.

The driver was carried away from the scene on a stretcher, loaded into an ambulance and taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

News Channel 8 has reached out to local law enforcement for more information.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss