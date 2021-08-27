SUV crashes into New Port Richey bank, punches hole through wall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A large hole was punched through the wall of a New Port Richey bank after an SUV crashed into the building Friday morning.

Eagle 8 flew over the crash, which happened at the intersection of State Road 54 and Madison Avenue, and saw several emergency vehicles at the scene.

Tire tracks were visible on the grass and the parking lot near the crash site.

The driver was carried away from the scene on a stretcher, loaded into an ambulance and taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

