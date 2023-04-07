TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious incident” involving the driver of a Polaris Slingshot.

The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. Thursday in the Adelaide Loop area of New Port Richey.

According to deputies, the unidentified man drove past a home twice before he pulled into the driveway and offered a ride to a juvenile who was in the garage.

The minor’s guardian overheard their conversation and asked the man to leave.

Deputies said the man apologized, telling the guardian he thought he was at another person’s residence. Then he drove off, heading westbound on Adelaide Loop.

The man was described as white and between the ages of 70 and 80 with yellow tinged white hair and a gray, scruffy beard. He was wearing a white baseball cap with a circular NASCAR design and aviator sunglasses.

Those with information about the man are asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.