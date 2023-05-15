PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A juvenile was approached by a man while riding a bike in Land O’ Lakes Monday morning, according to deputies.

The juvenile reported that a man wearing a yellow uniform in a fluorescent yellow pickup truck approached them near the interaction of Ballantrae Boulevard and Glenapp Drive.

The juvenile took off and reported the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the incident, contact the PSO Crime tips line at 1-800-706-2488, or report it online.