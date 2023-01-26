PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck.

Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in Trinity.

Deputies said the pickup was stolen sometime between Nov. 20 around 4:30 p.m. and Dec. 7 around 8:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22042225. You can also submit a tip online.