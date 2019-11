PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Dade City that left one person dead overnight.

It’s unclear where the shooting occurred, but deputies said they were called to the scene around 1:05 a.m.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect knew each other and that the shooting was an isolated incident, therefore there is no threat to public safety.

The victim died at the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

