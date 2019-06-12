Suspect dies after allegedly shooting and wounding Pasco deputy

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect who allegedly shot at deputies, wounding one of them, has died.

Terrance Peterson, 62, was found with a gunshot wound to his head following a standoff in New Port Richey early Saturday morning. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office was called to Peterson’s home at about 12:25 a.m. Saturday after Peterson got into an argument with his wife and shot at her Amazon Alexa.

Authorities said Peterson barricaded himself in the home for several hours. When deputies tried to enter the home, authorities say Peterson fired multiple rounds at them. Deputy Christopher Stone was shot in the leg. A bullet cut his femoral artery and he could have bled to death had it not been for his fellow deputies’ efforts, authorities said.

Several patrol vehicles and neighboring homes were also struck by gunfire.

Hours later, gas was deployed and a SWAT robot was sent in, then Peterson was found with a gunshot wound to his head. It’s unclear if the wound was self-inflicted or from the exchange in gunfire. He later died.

Peterson was facing five counts of attempted homicide.

