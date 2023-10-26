TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities carried out a multistate search Thursday for 40-year-old Robert Card, the suspect in mass shootings that left at least 18 people and 13 more wounded 13 in Lewiston, Maine.

It’s news that shocked the nation, but for one Tampa Bay area couple, it hit close to home.

Carol and Richard McGinnis moved to Wesley Chapel from Maine, a state that has taken center stage after Wednesday’s mass shootings.

“I hope they can get him and capture him,” Richard said. “It’s just stunning and heartbreaking actually.”

Authorities released a photo of Card, saying he is armed and dangerous. Richard looked at the photo in awe, never expecting the suspect would be someone he once knew.

“I knew right away,” Richard said. “He looks just like his father.”

“He looks just like his father,” he repeated in shock. “It was stunning.”

The shootings happened at two locations: Schemengees Bar and Grille and the Sparetime Recreation Bowling Alley. Carol said she remembers going to that bowling alley as a child.

“It was just a small community,” Carol said. “I just can’t picture somebody would hurt any other person who they knew.”