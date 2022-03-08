Students at River Ridge High School protest against ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Students at River Ridge High School refuse to be silenced. A group walked out during school on Monday to protest against the Parental Rights in Education Bill.

“This bill, in general, is incredibly harmful,” said organizer Isa Cacciavillani.

If passed, the bill would ban classroom instructions about sexual orientation or gender identity in Kindergarten thru 3rd grades. It would also require teachers and administrators to inform parents if their children discuss the topics.

Florida Representative Tom Fabricio is one of the supporters.

“The curriculum should not involve generally that as a set of topics to be included.”

Cacciavillani said the proposed law oppresses children apart of the LGBTQ community.

“It’s very, very important to me that queer youth are protected. This bill would directly go against all of that, so protesting it is one of the things I can do to try to prevent.”

These students aren’t the only ones taking a stance. Local activists and leaders like Senator Janet Cruz protested in Tallahassee Monday morning. Reverend Craig Cranston with Metropolitan Community Churches told 8 On Your Side the atmosphere is electric.

“We’re going to sing some good old church songs, but we’re also going to make sure that people, specifically legislators know that LGBTQ lives, they matter.”