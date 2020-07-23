Storm rips roof off young couple’s home in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A scary afternoon for a mom-to-be as a severe storm tore the roof off her home.

Luckily this woman’s husband works around the corner from her home. When she called him about water leaking into their home neither of them knew how bad it was until the rain stopped and they stepped outside.

“The weather got a little crazy. It wasn’t for too long, but it happened,” said Mena Mekhal, who lives in the condo.

Mekhal was at work when his wife started calling him repeatedly.

“I called her back and said what’s going on? She’s crying. At that point though it wasn’t even that bad. At that point she just said there’s leaks everywhere,” said Mekhal.

Thank goodness a neighbor took the pregnant mother out of her home moments before the ceiling collapsed. By the time the storm passed the damage was done. The roof to their condo was peeled back allowing rain to soak the inside.

“It hurts. It’s a lot of damage. There’s going to be a lot of things that are going to gone and need to be replaced,” said Mekhal.

Everything the young couple owned is ruined. The only thing left hanging is a ceiling fan and shreds of insulation.

Mekhal thinks the damage is greater than what the home is worth.

“I’m still, I have no idea where to start, what to do, where to go,” said Mekhal.

A restoration company told Mekhal they estimate the home has $100,000 worth of damages. While the couple had no insurance for the home the good news is that the couple has family in the area helping them move forward.

