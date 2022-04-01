WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Transportation is postponing the closure of State Road 56 at I-75. Leaders with the department say the road work scheduled for this weekend is delayed due to weather.

The construction on SR-56 is a constant headache for drivers in Pasco County.

“It’s fairly bad, right now, trafficwise,” driver Dave Mannherz said.

“It’s a pretty busy street, with people going in and out and coming on the interstate,” said Geno Jackson, another motorist.

Crews with 8 On Your Side drove the stretch of road and experienced the congestion mentioned by drivers in the area.

Kris Carson, a spokesperson with FDOT, says they’re installing a new traffic pattern called the “Diverging Diamond Interchange.”

She explains, the new pattern shifts traffic to the left, crosses it through the interchange and then moves cars back over to the right.

“People can enter the interstate without having to wait at a left turn signal,” Carson said. “the whole goal of the project is increased capacity and increased safety. We have a lot of crashes up there, a lot of congestion with the shops and restaurants. We’re trying to increase the safety and get traffic flowing better.”

According to Carson, crews are rescheduling the work that was set to shut down the busy stretch of road over the weekend.

“We always have to check events that are in the area. Hockey games, there’s that ice rink in the area. We don’t want to do Easter weekend. We’re trying to pick the best weekend where we don’t interfere with the public’s plans too much,” Carson explained.

Drivers hope the delays will be worth the wait when crews complete the work.

“I hope that it’ll stop soon,” Mannherz said. “I’m looking forward to it being over with.”

You can find details of the project here on FDOT’s website.