Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Wesley Chapel High School

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A staff member at Wesley Chapel High School has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a school district spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the staff member reported their positive test results on Wednesday.

The staff member was sent home to quarantine for 10 days, according to the school district. Those who came in close contact with the staff member are now required to quarantine for 14 days.

The first day of school in Pasco County is Aug. 24.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: