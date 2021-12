PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating a stabbing that is said to have happened at an O’Reilly Auto Parts in Hudson.

A Saturday night press release said a person who claimed to be the stabber remained at the scene. The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said it is still searching for the individual that was possibly injured in the stabbing.

At this time. deputies said there is no public safety threat.