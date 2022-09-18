TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man died Saturday night after he was hit by a pickup truck on US-19, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened at around 10:11 p.m. in the area of US-19 and Viva Via Drive in Pasco County.

According to troopers, the pickup truck was heading south on the interstate when it struck the 52-year-old pedestrian who was walking east at the intersection.

The FHP report said the pedestrian died of his injuries at the scene.

The people in the pickup truck, a man and woman from Port Richey, were uninjured.