Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Spring Hill woman accused of battering animal control officer trying to take her dog

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman is facing charges after deputies say she battered a Pasco County animal control officer who was trying to take her dog into custody.

An arrest report says 33-year-old Ashley Ray hit the officer “intentionally and unlawfully” on Monday afternoon. The officer was trying to remove her dog for quarantine, deputies say.

Ray is then accused of taking her dog from the officer and running away. Deputies say they later pulled her over in her grandmother’s car.

Ray was arrested and charged with battery and possession of marijuana.

The arrest report does not state why the dog was being taken into quarantine, but a sheriff’s office representative says it sounds like the dog bit someone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss