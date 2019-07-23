Spring Hill woman accused of battering animal control officer trying to take her dog

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman is facing charges after deputies say she battered a Pasco County animal control officer who was trying to take her dog into custody.

An arrest report says 33-year-old Ashley Ray hit the officer “intentionally and unlawfully” on Monday afternoon. The officer was trying to remove her dog for quarantine, deputies say.

Ray is then accused of taking her dog from the officer and running away. Deputies say they later pulled her over in her grandmother’s car.

Ray was arrested and charged with battery and possession of marijuana.

The arrest report does not state why the dog was being taken into quarantine, but a sheriff’s office representative says it sounds like the dog bit someone.