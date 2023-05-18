SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after an argument in Spring Hill turned physical on Wednesday night.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting in the Bathurst Ave. area of Spring Hill just before midnight.

Two men were involved in a fight that escalated. One man shot the other and wounded two other people in the process.

The bystanders were identified as a juvenile male and an adult man, who died from his injuries. The sheriff’s office said the boy and the first man to be shot were rushed to the hospital.

Deputies said the alleged shooter has been detained, but did not identify him.

“This is an isolated incident amongst known parties and there is no public safety threat,” the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. “All parties are accounted for.”

The shooting is under investigation.