Spring Hill residents, ages 95, 90, 82, killed after turning into traffic, FHP says

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Three senior citizens were killed Saturday night in Pasco County when the 90-year-old driver attempted an ill-advised U-Turn and crashed into oncoming traffic.

Two female passengers were in the driver’s vehicle, ages 95 and 82. The Florida Highway Patrol said the three were traveling west on County Line Road around 9:30 p.m. when the 90-year-old driver attempted a U-Turn at Grand Club Drive.

When the man attempted the turn, he did so into the path of a 21-year-old man driving eastbound. The two vehicles collided and came to a rest along the south shoulder of the roadway.

The 95-year-old woman died at the crash scene. The 90-year-old driver and 82-year-old passenger were transported to local hospitals, but did not survive. The other driver sustained minor injuries.

LATEST STORIES: