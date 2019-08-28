Spring Hill man fires gun to scare off trespassers, hits neighboring home, deputies say

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Spring Hill man said he fired a gun to scare some people off of his property. He was arrested after some bullets hit another home, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who was not identified, admitted to firing multiple rounds in the backyard of his home on the 17800 block of Good Hope Lane.

Deputies said some bullets hit a neighboring residence. No injuries were reported.

The man was arrested for shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Further information was not available.

LATEST STORIES: