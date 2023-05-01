Related video above: Video shows alligator munching on massive python in Florida park

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill man was arrested Friday after authorities received a video that allegedly shows him killing an alligator with a machete in March last year.

While the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was investigating the possession and taking of an American alligator, authorities received a video from Greg Pellikan’s phone that showed Daniel Palumbo, 39, using a machete to kill the gator.

FWC Officer David Moschiano said Palumbo killed the gator on March 31, 2022, on Five Mile Creek in Pasco County.

According to an arrest affidavit, Palumbo admitted to officials that he used a machete to kill the alligator. Palumbo told the FWC that he “pulled the alligator up the hill and placed it into Pellikan’s work truck.”

The 39-year-old willingly turned himself in for booking at the Land O’ Lakes Jail. His bond was set at $5,000.

Palumbo was arrested on April 28 and charged with illegal killing, possessing, or capturing of alligators or other crocodiles or eggs, which is a third-degree felony.