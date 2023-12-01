PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 24-year-old man ended up in the hospital early Friday morning after crashing into a concrete pole in Port Richey, according to police.

The Port Richey Police Department said at about 1 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of US-19 and Grand Boulevard.

Officers said a 24-year-old man was driving at a high speed when he lost control while passing cars stopped at a red light.

According to the department, the driver lost control and struck a curb, launching it into a concrete pole.

The vehicle then rolled over, seriously injuring the driver. Photos of the scene showed the pole broke from the impact.

Credit: Port Richey Police Department

Police said the driver was taken to the Bayonet Point Hospital with serious injuries. Officers suspect that the man was impaired.