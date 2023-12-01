PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 24-year-old man ended up in the hospital early Friday morning after crashing into a concrete pole in Port Richey, according to police.
The Port Richey Police Department said at about 1 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of US-19 and Grand Boulevard.
Officers said a 24-year-old man was driving at a high speed when he lost control while passing cars stopped at a red light.
According to the department, the driver lost control and struck a curb, launching it into a concrete pole.
The vehicle then rolled over, seriously injuring the driver. Photos of the scene showed the pole broke from the impact.
Police said the driver was taken to the Bayonet Point Hospital with serious injuries. Officers suspect that the man was impaired.