Southbound U.S. 19 shut down after pedestrian killed

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian has died after being hit on Southbound U.S. 19 at Holiday Hills Drive.
According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, all southbound U.S. 19 lanes are currently shut down.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
